Three boys rescued off Gibraltar after kayak sinks, leaving them adrift at sea for two days
Last weekend, three Moroccan teenagers boarded an inflatable kayak in Morocco in search of a better life. They had their sights on Spain but when their kayak sank, they found themselves swimming close to Gibraltar after two nights in the water. For two and a half days, the teenagers swam and drifted in the Strait...
