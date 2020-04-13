Three cruise ships bound for Marseilles refuel in Gibraltar

The cruiseships Le Boreal, L’ Austral and Le Lyrial are pictured above sailing into the Strait of Gibraltar on Monday morning after stoping in Gibraltar for fuel en route to Marseilles.

Cruise calls are currently banned in Gibraltar under lockdown restrictions but the Rock is allowing technical stops for bunkering and other such services.

None of the vessels were carrying passengers and no crew members were allowed to disembark.

The Gibraltar Government said the port will be a main element of its recovery plans for Gibraltar’s economy and is thus keen to maintain business despite the lockdown,.

“The Government considers it important to develop a strategy to be triggered quickly and efficiently, demonstrating that Gibraltar is once again open for business,” No.6 Convent Place said.

“Maintaining links with, and service to, the cruising industry in the safe manner proposed with technical calls such as the ones by cruise liners Viking Sea earlier this week and Berlin on April 6 is a vital part of that strategy.”