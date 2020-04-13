Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Three cruise ships bound for Marseilles refuel in Gibraltar

Photo by David Parody

By Chronicle Staff
13th April 2020

The cruiseships Le Boreal, L’ Austral and Le Lyrial are pictured above sailing into the Strait of Gibraltar on Monday morning after stoping in Gibraltar for fuel en route to Marseilles.

Cruise calls are currently banned in Gibraltar under lockdown restrictions but the Rock is allowing technical stops for bunkering and other such services.

None of the vessels were carrying passengers and no crew members were allowed to disembark.

The Gibraltar Government said the port will be a main element of its recovery plans for Gibraltar’s economy and is thus keen to maintain business despite the lockdown,.

“The Government considers it important to develop a strategy to be triggered quickly and efficiently, demonstrating that Gibraltar is once again open for business,” No.6 Convent Place said.

“Maintaining links with, and service to, the cruising industry in the safe manner proposed with technical calls such as the ones by cruise liners Viking Sea earlier this week and Berlin on April 6 is a vital part of that strategy.”

Most Read

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

Bay transfer for octogenarian whose round-the-world cruise went ‘a little bit wrong'

Thu 9th Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Morrisons frontline staff in Gibraltar to receive £1,000 bonus

Mon 6th Apr, 2020

Local News

La Linea businessman proposes city’s highest award for Gibraltar and CM

Wed 1st Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Random sampling results point to potential spread of virus in community

10th April 2020

Local News
Eight Canadians allowed off cruise ship Viking Sun to connect with BA flight

10th April 2020

Local News
Bay transfer for octogenarian whose round-the-world cruise went ‘a little bit wrong'

9th April 2020

Local News
GHA ready to process test results in Gibraltar

9th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020