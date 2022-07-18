Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Jul, 2022

Three drink-drive arrests in one day, one after serious collision

By Chronicle Staff
18th July 2022

The Royal Gibraltar Police on Monday urged motorists not to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.

The warning came after three local residents were arrested for drink driving related offences on Sunday.

One of the incidents resulted in a road traffic collision in which a tourist on a motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesman for the RGP, said: “We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, drink driving is totally unacceptable.

“As we’ve seen this weekend, it puts every other person on the roads in danger, not just the drink driver.

“Our officers are out every day looking for the tell-tale signs of drink driving, so our advice is don’t risk it, it’s not worth it.

“Quite simply, the safe limit for drink driving is none.”

In the first incident on Sunday, a local man, 23, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit just after midnight.

Night shift officers spotted the motorcyclist appearing to avoid a police patrol van at the Piccadilly Roundabout.

He was stopped and blew 56ug on the roadside breath test – the legal limit being 35ug.

In the second incident, a local woman, 62, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit following a road traffic collision on Rosia Road just after 12 noon on Sunday.

Following the collision between a car and a motorcycle, a male motorcycle rider was taken to Saint Bernard’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The female driver of the car then blew 138ug on the roadside breath test – almost four times the legal limit.

In the third incident, just before 3pm yesterday, a local man, 27, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.

His arrest came after a member of the public called the police Control Room to report a man riding a motorcycle around the Elliot Hotel Car Park, who they suspected to be under the influence.

On police arrival, he blew 113ug on the roadside breath test – over three times the limit.

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.

