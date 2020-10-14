Three Kings’ Cavalcade cancelled for first time in its history
The Three Kings’ Cavalcade has been cancelled for the first time in its 64 year-long history, a decision organisers have made with a “heavy heart”. The Cavalcade has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has resulted in restrictions implemented on large congregations of people. Held annually on January 5, the Cavalcade has been...
