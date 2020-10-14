Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Three Kings’ Cavalcade cancelled for first time in its history

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
14th October 2020

The Three Kings’ Cavalcade has been cancelled for the first time in its 64 year-long history, a decision organisers have made with a “heavy heart”. The Cavalcade has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has resulted in restrictions implemented on large congregations of people. Held annually on January 5, the Cavalcade has been...

