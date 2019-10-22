Three local restaurants featured in UK food guide

Three Gibraltar restaurants have been featured in a top UK food guide compiled by AA inspectors.

The AA Restaurant Guide features 2,000 places to eat in the UK which have all been awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence.

The restaurants chosen in Gibraltar were Nunos at the Caleta Hotel, The Sunborn Yacht Hotel and the Rock Hotel.

The restaurants have been awarded a Rosette for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors.

The guide commended Nuno’s for their “slick London-style service and Italian cooking” and recognised the Rock Hotel for their “classy” Mediterranean food.

It also highlighted how the Rock Hotel has welcomed guests such as Winston Churchill, John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

The Sunborn was recommended for its “alfresco dining” and sea views.

An AA Rosette signals restaurants that achieve standards that stand out in their local area, serving food prepared with care, understanding and skill, using good quality ingredients.

Around 50% of restaurants/hotels within the AA Restaurant Guide have one Rosette, with the ranking going from one to five Rosettes.

NEW UK ENTRANTS

Of the 2,000 restaurants featured, over 140 have made it into the guide for the first time.

The 140 new entries for 2020 include a restaurant in a former WWII spy training facility (Arisaig House, Arisaig), a restaurant in the village which appears in the UK passport (The Brasserie, Bibury), Tate Britain’s eatery (The Rex Whistler, London), a dining room exhibiting Chatsworth’s Devonshire Collection (Cavendish Hotel, Baslow), and a dining spot in the town with “England’s best view” (Mizu, Borrowdale).

The top counties in the UK for new additions to the Restaurant Guide 2020 include London with 27 new restaurants in the Guide this year, Devon with nine, North Yorkshire with seven, and Cornwall, Norfolk and Worcestershire with six each.

“We are pleased to see the hospitality industry going from strength to strength, with over 140 new dining destinations being added to The Restaurant Guide 2020,” said Managing Director at AA Media Simon Numphud.

“The establishments in this year’s Guide demonstrate the high quality of culinary experiences across the country, offering delicious food and impeccable service.”