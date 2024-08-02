Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 2nd Aug, 2024

Three men arrested for fraud

By Chronicle Staff
2nd August 2024

Three Spanish men have been arrested for submitting fraudulent tax records and forged quotes in relation to a company, the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed.

The men aged 49 and 50 were arrested on suspicion of fraud on Wednesday morning.

An RGP spokesman said the first arrest followed a report that the man had allegedly forged quotes for a company he is linked to, to be awarded a contract.

The second man was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and an outstanding warrant of arrest.

His arrest followed a report to the RGP that there were alleged discrepancies in a tax return for his company.

The third arrest, within minutes of each other, was on suspicion of two counts of fraud by false representation and a count of fraud by abuse of position.

“His arrest followed a report to the RGP that there were alleged discrepancies in a tax return for a company he is linked to and his personal tax,” the spokesman said.

“In addition, it’s alleged he was awarding work contracts to a company he is linked to for his own gain.”

An RGP investigation is ongoing.

