Three men arrested for fraud

Three Spanish men have been arrested for submitting fraudulent tax records and forged quotes in relation to a company, the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed.

The men aged 49 and 50 were arrested on suspicion of fraud on Wednesday morning.

An RGP spokesman said the first arrest followed a report that the man had allegedly forged quotes for a company he is linked to, to be awarded a contract.



The second man was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and an outstanding warrant of arrest.

His arrest followed a report to the RGP that there were alleged discrepancies in a tax return for his company.

The third arrest, within minutes of each other, was on suspicion of two counts of fraud by false representation and a count of fraud by abuse of position.

“His arrest followed a report to the RGP that there were alleged discrepancies in a tax return for a company he is linked to and his personal tax,” the spokesman said.

“In addition, it’s alleged he was awarding work contracts to a company he is linked to for his own gain.”

An RGP investigation is ongoing.