Three more cases of Covid-19 detected today

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed three more residents have tested positive for Covid-19 today, bringing the total of nine cases in Gibraltar.

A total of seven residents and two visitors are currently positive for Covid-19 in Gibraltar.

More than 60 people since yesterday are now in isolation, totalling at 163 people in Gibraltar.

The number of confirmed cases detected in Gibraltar since the start of the pandemic is now 193, of which 184 are fully recovered.

A total of 23,623 tests have now been carried out locally, with nine results pending.