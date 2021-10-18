Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Three receive Governor’s Award for services to community

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
18th October 2021

Three Gibraltarians were recognised for their many years of service to Gibraltar’s charities last week as they received the Governor’s Award for Merit from the Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel. Martin Lennane, Charles Marfe and Jackie Ramagge received an inscribed glass medallion and a certificate in a small ceremony held at the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt sells Bayside site in £21.2m deal that includes two new schools

Wed 13th Oct, 2021

Local News

Visitor dies of Covid-19

Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Local News

Power cut plunges Gib into darkness

Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Local News

Dog walker causes delay to inbound flight

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Court of Appeal reduces Lishman sentence to six years

Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
For sale: One large RGP patrol boat

18th October 2021

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps beat Europa in final fifteen minutes (update with match images)

17th October 2021

Sports
Bruno’s Magpies puts five past Europa Point

17th October 2021

Sports
Europa FC Ladies Hockey beats Eagles

17th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021