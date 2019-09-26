Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Sep, 2019

Local News

Three students awarded Parasol Scholarship

By Press Association
26th September 2019

Three students have been awarded the Parasol Scholarship which will enable them to study a Bachelor degree in Business Administration at the University of Gibraltar.

The scholarship scheme was created by the Parasol Foundation Trust in 2018 to remove the barriers faced by those students who may not be in a position to access higher education for financial reasons.

The three scholars, Raphael Calvo, José Miguel Herrera Rivas and Joan Marie Reyes were selected against criteria which included both academic qualifications and personal achievement, a statement from the University of Gibraltar said.

As well as being aimed at prospective students who are at a financial disadvantage, the Parasol Foundation Scholarships invite applications from Gibraltar’s neighbouring communities.

Ruth Parasol, the trust’s principal benefactress believes in projects that have lasting, beneficial impacts on underprivileged communities, and wants to enable individuals to achieve what she has for herself and her family.

She said: “I am delighted that we can offer Parasol Scholarships here in Gibraltar as we have been doing on an ongoing basis with University of San Francisco, Cambridge University, Tel Aviv University and The Hebrew University.”

The Parasol Foundation Trust focuses on local and cross-border philanthropic projects in the areas of education, female enrichment, medical research, culture and disaster relief in Gibraltar, Spain, England, Israel, India and elsewhere.

This year’s scholars join fellow scholarship students, Pablo Castillo and Zainab Seddeki, who were awarded the scholarship last year.

