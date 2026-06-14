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Sun 14th Jun, 2026

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Local News

Tide & Timber Boards wins 2026 GFSB Business Innovation Award

By Chronicle Staff
14th June 2026

Tide & Timber Boards, founded by Tom Cawthorn, has won the 2026 GFSB Business Innovation Award following a competition that highlighted innovation and entrepreneurship within Gibraltar’s business community.

Efoil Gibraltar, represented by Samantha Myers, was named runner-up.

The awards were presented after an event on June 9 that saw seven businesses pitch their innovations live before an audience at the GFSB Boardroom. A total of 11 applications were received, an increase on last year’s competition.

The judging panel comprised GFSB directors Brian Ross and Eran Shay, together with Chris Sparkes and Amira Civicchioni of Gibtelecom.

Judges noted the quality and diversity of entries, with many businesses showcasing the use of artificial intelligence to improve operational efficiency, customer engagement and business processes. Environmental sustainability also emerged as a key theme among applicants.

Both the winner and runner-up operate in the marine leisure sector.

Mr Shay, who moderated the event, said: “It was particularly encouraging to see so many businesses embracing AI-driven solutions while also focusing on sustainability and environmental responsibility.”

“The fact that both the winner and runner-up are water-based tourism activities highlights the enormous potential of Gibraltar's under-utilised marine environment.”

“By creating innovative experiences on and around our waters, businesses can help attract more visitors, diversify Gibraltar's tourism offering and create new economic opportunities for the community.”

Tide & Timber Boards was recognised for developing sustainable paddle boards using plant-based materials from the agave plant in Kenya and environmentally focused design principles.

The company said its products combine innovation, sustainability and outdoor recreation while promoting greater use of Gibraltar’s marine environment.

Efoil Gibraltar was recognised for introducing electric hydrofoil experiences for residents and visitors.

As winner, Tide & Timber Boards will receive £2,000 worth of IT and communications equipment sponsored by Gibtelecom, one month of complimentary header advertising in THRIVE Magazine and two tickets to the GFSB Annual Dinner on June 16.

The runner-up will receive one month of complimentary advertising in the News from our Network section of THRIVE Magazine and two tickets to the GFSB Annual Dinner, which will be held at the Sunborn Gibraltar.

The GFSB thanked Gibtelecom, applicants, presenters and attendees for their support and participation in this year’s awards. The federation said it looked forward to seeing the businesses continue to grow and contribute to Gibraltar’s economy.

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