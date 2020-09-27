Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 27th Sep, 2020

Tiffany Viagas gets trial with Liverpool

By Stephen Ignacio
27th September 2020

Lincoln Red Imps have announced that young female player TIffany Viagas has secured a trial with Liverpool FC this coming week.

The young player who heads to Liverpool’s John Moores University to pursue her studies in Travel and Tourism has also secured a trial with the club she describes as “her dreams.”
Speaking to Lincoln Red Imps official website, for whom she has played these past seasons she commented, “This is a dream come true.”
"Not only did I manage to successfully secure a place in the University of my choice, but at the same time a trial with Liverpool FC - you just cannot beat that.
“It’s been a long summer waiting for my 'A' level results and at the same time training hard on my own to improve my fitness levels as I have it very clear in my mind that I want to play football in UK during my time there.
“With respect to every club in the area, but to start my football journey in UK with a trial at Liverpool, it just could not have panned out better. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my parents for their continued support and advice that allows me to achieve my targets and goals in life."

