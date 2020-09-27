Tiffany Viagas gets trial with Liverpool

Lincoln Red Imps have announced that young female player TIffany Viagas has secured a trial with Liverpool FC this coming week.

The young player who heads to Liverpool’s John Moores University to pursue her studies in Travel and Tourism has also secured a trial with the club she describes as “her dreams.”

Speaking to Lincoln Red Imps official website, for whom she has played these past seasons she commented, “This is a dream come true.”

"Not only did I manage to successfully secure a place in the University of my choice, but at the same time a trial with Liverpool FC - you just cannot beat that.

“It’s been a long summer waiting for my 'A' level results and at the same time training hard on my own to improve my fitness levels as I have it very clear in my mind that I want to play football in UK during my time there.

“With respect to every club in the area, but to start my football journey in UK with a trial at Liverpool, it just could not have panned out better. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my parents for their continued support and advice that allows me to achieve my targets and goals in life."