Fri 28th Feb, 2020

Tighter controls on entry into Gibraltar as virus spreads

By Gabriella Peralta
28th February 2020

Non-residents who have visited coronavirus risk countries in the previous 14 days will be asked not to enter Gibraltar unless they have a place where they can self-isolate, the Gibraltar Government told the Chronicle.
All passengers arriving at Gibraltar International Airport are being asked by Border and Coastguard Agency officers
whether they have visited any of the 16 countries on the list.
“Non-residents meeting this criteria who do not have the means to self-isolate will be asked not to enter Gibraltar,” a
government spokesman said.
“BCA is asking every person who lands at Gibraltar International Airport if they have been to a listed country in the last
14 days.”
The checks are not as exhaustive at the border to avoid queues, but information signs have been installed to advice
people of their legal duty to report.
“BCA are not stopping every individual who enters Gibraltar via the land frontier, as this would create significant delays
at the frontier,” the spokesman added.
The Chronicle understands that a number of visiting tourists have been turned back at the border in recent days.
Any Gibraltar residents who have visited the risk countries are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days, being the
incubation period for the virus.
Current countries of concern include China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Taiwan,
Thailand, Iran, Northern Italy (regions of Aosta Valley, Liguria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia
Giulia, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol and Veneto), Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Tenerife.

 

