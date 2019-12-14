Time to deliver ‘a safe Brexit’ - CM

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has said the time has come to deliver on Brexit, albeit one that is safe for Gibraltar.

Mr Picardo was reacting to the Conservatives landslide win in Thursday’s general election as he congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his victory.

The outcome of that election means that the United Kingdom and Gibraltar will leave the European Union on 31 January.

But that departure will be with an agreement and with a transitional period which will apply to Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

“The inclusion of Gibraltar in that agreement followed years of sheer hard work on the part of the Government and this now protects the position of Gibraltar on our exit,” it added.

“The stark alternative was for Gibraltar to have left the EU without a transition and before the UK itself.”

“This eventuality has been averted through the negotiation of a Gibraltar Protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement, four Memoranda of Understanding and a Tax Treaty. The hard work has paid off.”

Mr Picardo will make a statement to Parliament on Monday setting out the way forward.

He said: “I have written to Boris Johnson to congratulate him on his election as Prime Minister. The result of the election in London is clear and gives him a clear mandate, just as, eight weeks ago, Gibraltar’s election result was clear and gave our Government an equally clear mandate.”

“The argument and the debating is over. It's time to prepare to deliver a Brexit that is safe for Gibraltar and delivers on the result of the successive votes of the people of the United Kingdom. The time has now come to do this.”