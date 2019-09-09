‘Time to Shine’ for youngsters showcasing fashion designs
Time to Shine was the theme and the youngsters taking part in this year’s end of summer Youth Club show did exactly that, they ‘Shined’. A fashion show displaying the fabulous creations from the ‘Rag 2 Riches’ workshops, where clothes are given a new lease of life or new styles made by adding materials, using...
