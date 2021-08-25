Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Aug, 2021

Tjay De Barr becomes hero of the night in Wycombe Wanderers Carabao Cup victory

By Stephen Ignacio
25th August 2021

Gibraltar international TJay De Barr could not have had a better official competitive match debut with Wycombe Wanderers stepping out as a substitute in the Carabao Cup away match against Stevenage and scoring a late goal for the equaliser. Then finishing the evening scoring Wycombe Wanderers final penalty in the shootout to put them through...

