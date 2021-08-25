Tjay De Barr becomes hero of the night in Wycombe Wanderers Carabao Cup victory
Gibraltar international TJay De Barr could not have had a better official competitive match debut with Wycombe Wanderers stepping out as a substitute in the Carabao Cup away match against Stevenage and scoring a late goal for the equaliser. Then finishing the evening scoring Wycombe Wanderers final penalty in the shootout to put them through...
