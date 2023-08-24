Together Gibraltar congratulates GCSE students

Together Gibraltar has expressed its congratulations to local GCSE students on their results, culminating from their years of hard work along with that of their teachers and support staff.

Mark Murien, Together Gibraltar’s Youth Spokesperson, highlighted that while some students may not have received the results they were hoping for, young people should not feel defined by their grades.

“While these results are an important achievement, they are not everything. Life is filled with opportunities that go far beyond the grades on a piece of paper,” he said.

“Your character, resilience, and determination are what truly define you and will guide your success in the future.”

“The party wishes students the best of luck whether they are continuing in education or will be looking to start their career.”

Together Gibraltar also noted it encourages students to seek guidance from teachers and family as they navigate their way forward.

“Together Gibraltar’s door is always open to young people looking for advice or who want to make a difference here in Gibraltar,” said a party spokesperson.