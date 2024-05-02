Together Gibraltar employment workshop next week

Together Gibraltar are continuing their public debates with a public discussion on employment in Gibraltar.

The debate will be hosted at John Mackintosh Hall on May 6 from 6pm.

“The event is aimed at finding the gaps which are keeping locals from the most rewarding jobs. It will also explore what the government and companies could be doing to enable people in the workplace,” said a statement from Together Gibraltar.

The discussion is open to all members of the public who care about employment and workers’ rights. It is especially aimed at those who have gone through difficulties with employment or know someone who has.

Joe Bossano, Gibraltar’s longest-serving MP and former Chief Minister, will be speaking about the future of work worldwide and the broader trends which Gibraltar should be looking at to ensure our long-term prosperity.

Karl Ghio, a technical consultant and food technologist, is passionate about improving the scope of job opportunities in Gibraltar and is TG's spokesperson on employment.

He will be speaking about his own experiences coming back to Gibraltar and trying to find work.

“The gaps in the system that are preventing local people from finding rewarding work when there are so many businesses and vacancies. He’ll also be discussing whether people are enabled in their jobs and taking your ideas about how we can make sure they are,” said the statement.

Kayley Mifsud, a small-business owner and Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Manager, is TG’s spokesperson on business and commerce.

“Kayley will be discussing how Gibraltar can be doing more to introduce training and development. She will be exploring TG’s vision to create as many opportunities for engineers, artists, tradespeople and other professions as it does for lawyers,” the statement added.