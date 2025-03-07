Tourism and Environment ministers meet with AEDAV

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, and the Minster for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, met with the President and representatives of the Agencias de Viajes Asociadas de Andalucia to discuss Gibraltar’s latest tourism developments, including upgrades to the Upper Rock Nature Reserve and World War Two Tunnels, and explore collaboration to boost visitor numbers from the region.

The meeting, which took place on Thursday, was a chance to update tour operators in the region of Gibraltar's latest improvements to its many tourist products and other projects currently under development. This was also an opportunity to discuss further collaboration to increase the numbers of visitors from the area to the Rock.

"The Upper Rock Nature Reserve has seen a significant number of improvements, especially in the last 12 months,” said Dr Cortes.

“These meetings are also a chance to explain how Gibraltar is working towards a tourist product that is engaging, authentic and most importantly, sustainable, to future generations."

For his part, Mr Santos, called the meeting fruitful where they caught up with regional tour operators to understand their point of view from a sales perspective and to explain all the upgrades and changes Gibraltar is working on in terms of tourist offerings.

“We want to identify how we can work together to continue showcasing Gibraltar as the excellent tourist destination that it is,” he added.