Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Jan, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Tourism CEO looks towards maintenance, expansion and reimagining Gibraltar

Tourist Board CEO Kevin Bossino. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
30th January 2023

Gibraltar needs to reimagine the storytelling of its tourism product, while also focusing on cleaning up and maintaining its sites and surrounding areas, Tourist Board CEO Kevin Bossino said. Mr Bossino has extensive experience in the tourism sector, having worked across Europe and Asia, and took up the post of CEO last September. Now after...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

UK/Spain News

Man dies, another seriously injured in knife attacks on two churches in Algeciras

Wed 25th Jan, 2023

Local News

Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Brexit

After 12th round, optimism but no detail on treaty talks

Sat 28th Jan, 2023

Features

Angela Traverso wins Mrs Universe Classic

Sat 28th Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th January 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Gib Phd student studies carbon sinks in Doñana wetlands

30th January 2023

Opinion & Analysis
Combining her love of music with her favourite things is easy for former Police Community Officer

28th January 2023

Local News
New law allows ‘on-the-spot' fines for disorderly behaviour

26th January 2023

Local News
Fines and age restrictions introduced for e-scooter users

26th January 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023