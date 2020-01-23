Tourist Board launches new campaign – Gibraltar Time to be Enlightened

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has released its new generic consumer and trade advertising campaign themed ‘Gibraltar - Time to be enlightened’.

The slogan forms part of a new identifying campaign logo, which evolves the previous cultural themes explored by the ‘Year of Culture’ campaign.

The new identifying logo features the Rock with wording inside capturing Gibraltar’s unique selling points and is displayed in red, white and blue colours.

“The promotional campaign is launched as the United Kingdom and Gibraltar prepare to leave the European Union and defines Gibraltar’s own unique individual character alongside its strong British ties,” said a statement from the Tourist Board.

The campaign will feature on TV, radio, mobile, on and offline print media and social media channels, principally targeting audiences across the United Kingdom.

“Despite a fluctuating marketplace in the UK which mirrors the political backdrop of Brexit, the Tourist Board has continued to forge strong bonds with its industry trade partners,” said the Tourist Board statement.

“In December, multi-award winning online tour operator Fleetway Travel announced Gibraltar as its winning Tourist Board partner in its 2019 Partner Awards.”

“Established over 40 years ago, the company today sells solely online, operating from booking centres in London and Sheffield. Fleetway Travel specialises in holidays and packaged event-led programmes to the Mediterranean, Caribbean, USA, Far East, Middle East, and the Indian Ocean,” the statement added.

Minister for Tourism, Hon Vijay Daryanani, said that the new campaign will continue to build on the successful Year of Culture theme by highlighting Gibraltar’s strengths as a destination to the Rock’s main source market in the UK.

“In these challenging times, our tourism industry continues to grow and companies such as Fleetway Travel have recognised the proactive approach of the Gibraltar Tourist Board and the Government’s commitment to tourism. The campaign will also feature in Scotland, celebrating our new air services to Edinburgh by EasyJet that will start this Spring,” he said.