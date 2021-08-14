Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 14th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Tourists stranded in Gib after easyJet flight diverted

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
14th August 2021

Tourists hoping to board an easyJet flight to Gatwick on Friday night were left stranded in Gibraltar after the flight failed to land and returned to the UK. The flight was set to land at around 9pm, but could not do so due to thick fog, and was diverted back to Gatwick. At Gibraltar International...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar to avoid incoming heatwave

Thu 12th Aug, 2021

Local News

Carer admits £130,000 jewellery theft

Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Local News

Local man blackmailed by cyber seductress

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Local News

GCSE results joy as 99.5% pass

Fri 13th Aug, 2021

Local News

100% pass rate for Prior Park GCSE students

Fri 13th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
After long pandemic pause, Nolan returns to West End ‘Wicked’ now in its15th year

13th August 2021

Local News
GCSE results joy as 99.5% pass

13th August 2021

Local News
100% pass rate for Prior Park GCSE students

13th August 2021

Sports
Dayle Coleing on loan with Lincoln Red Imps

13th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021