Tourists stranded in Gib after easyJet flight diverted
Tourists hoping to board an easyJet flight to Gatwick on Friday night were left stranded in Gibraltar after the flight failed to land and returned to the UK. The flight was set to land at around 9pm, but could not do so due to thick fog, and was diverted back to Gatwick. At Gibraltar International...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here