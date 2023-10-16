Tovey Cottage holds open day

Tovey Cottage, an educational centre in the Nature Reserve, recently held an open day whereby the public could see the work which has gone into raptor rehabilitation.

Tovey Cottage is an educational centre that provides visitors with the opportunity to learn about the different species and habitats found in Gibraltar from within the Nature Reserve.

The centre focuses its work on a Barbary Partridge breeding programme, raptor rehabilitation, and other re-introduction initiatives that enhance local biodiversity.

