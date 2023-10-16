Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 16th Oct, 2023

Tovey Cottage holds open day

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
16th October 2023

Tovey Cottage, an educational centre in the Nature Reserve, recently held an open day whereby the public could see the work which has gone into raptor rehabilitation.

Tovey Cottage is an educational centre that provides visitors with the opportunity to learn about the different species and habitats found in Gibraltar from within the Nature Reserve.

The centre focuses its work on a Barbary Partridge breeding programme, raptor rehabilitation, and other re-introduction initiatives that enhance local biodiversity.

The Field Centre is used to help raise awareness on the wealth of biodiversity found in Gibraltar.

Visitors to Tovey Cottage have the opportunity to learn about different species and habitats found in Gibraltar from within the Reserve, as well as have first-hand experience of the rewilding programme being spearheaded by the Department of the Environment and GONHS.

