Town Planning dept may grant feedback extensions due to eGov portal issues

The Town Planning department may allow additional time for public comment on pending applications following recent issues with the eGov platform.

Last week, the eGov portal allowed users to view the list of applications that had been filed but it was not possible to access details of each application as the links to documents were not working.

The public are given a certain number of days to comment on an application, be it to object or to offer support.

“The Town Planning department has previously dealt with this on a case-by-case basis,” a spokesperson for the department said.

“So if someone can demonstrate that they have not been able to submit comments within the time period then we would consider allowing a bit of extra time.”

“It is also worth pointing out that the online portal is only one way of being able to view applications.”

“The other is to come into our offices to view them here – during normal office hours.”