Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Tragedy’ to strip away former Gibraltar Chronicle printing site, Heritage Trust says

Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
3rd July 2024

Plans to relocate the Community Mental Health Team facility from Coaling Island to the old Gibraltar Chronicle printing works building was met with surprise by the Heritage Trust, who called the possible dilution of the interior a “tragedy”.

Hours after the announcement the Trust said it “failed to understand” how this could have been made “fait accompli” without any early consultations with heritage bodies being undertaken.

The Trust said it applauded the Minister’s desire for an “appropriate and much needed mental health facility”.

“It is clearly in the interest of our community to have our historic facilities and structures rejuvenated, renewed and useful, there are certain procedures and assessments that need to be undertaken as part of the Town Planning Process,” the Trust said.

It added that there has been no Heritage Desk Based Assessment being carried out to at least understand the value and requirements that such a conversion would require.

“The fabric of the building, with its art deco style interior and printing works machinery and ephemera would be an absolute tragedy to be diluted or potentially lost altogether,” the Trust said.

“The Gibraltar Chronicle is the second oldest English language newspaper in the world having been in continuous print since 1801.”

“This needs to be celebrated and showcased, not potentially stripped away.”

“The Government’s own Heritage Vision states that ‘joined up thinking and solid partnerships are required’ between all sectors, but certainly within Government Departments as a start.”

“We would add that there are other more accessible buildings in the near vicinity, such as the old Sergeants Mess Headquarters on Governors Parade (ex DSS building), that might be better suited for this much needed facility.”

Most Read

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

Completion dates set for affordable homes

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Local News

GFRS extinguishes blaze at North Mole

Tue 2nd Jul, 2024

UK/Spain News

Labour will ‘pick up’ Gib treaty negotiation and ‘turn page’ on UK’s fractured relationship with EU, Lammy says

Tue 2nd Jul, 2024

Local News

Hundreds protest outside No.6 over ‘shambles’ pollution levy 

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New mental health facility announced by Arias-Vasquez in Budget address

3rd July 2024

Local News
Government publishes business strategic plan

3rd July 2024

Local News
Man fined for immigration offence 

3rd July 2024

Local News
Feetham sets out new tax measures for big businesses and property speculators 

3rd July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024