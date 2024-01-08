Transformer failure triggers Gib-wide power cut

Gibraltar was plunged into a total blackout just before midnight on Sunday as a result of a fault in one of the North Mole power station’s two transformer enclosures.

It was the second power cut in 10 days, prompting wide criticism - some of it humorous, some less so – on social media.

“The fault resulted in a loud bang, which those residing in the

vicinity of the power station might have heard, as well as smoke seen emanating from the low voltage side of the affected transformer enclosure,” the Gibraltar Electricity Authority said in a statement.

“The GEA is happy to advise that none of its employees were hurt as a result.”

“The electrical protection in place isolated the fault as expected, but as a result the ‘inhouse’ power supply to most power station auxiliaries, such as the pumps, fans, amongst others, was interrupted thus bringing the whole power plant to a stop.”

The GEA said the second transformer – with capacity to power up all the power station auxiliaries – was configured and brought online, allowing engineers to commence restoring power by just after 1am.

According to the GEA, power had been restored to all customers by 1.58am.

“It is good practice from an electrical engineering perspective to have more than one power transformer that supplies house load, precisely to counteract the failure of one,” the GEA said.

“We have this morning commenced the investigation into the cause of the failure and will be engaging with the equipment manufacturer.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your continued support.”