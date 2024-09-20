Transforming Gibraltar’s ‘Jungle’: A labour of love unveils historic Northern Defences
Transforming the Northern Defences from ‘the Jungle’, as it colloquially became known as, has been no easy task and has been a labour of love for its Project Director Carl Viagas for nearly a decade. Mr Viagas, who works for and on behalf of the office of the Deputy Chief Minister, was on site with...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here