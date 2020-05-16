Transport Advisory Committee discusses road restrictions

The recently-announced road closures for Line Wall Road, Chatham Counterguard and Europort Avenue were discussed at a Transport Advisory Committee meeting on Friday.

The closures ad restrictions will come into effect as from June 1.

The Minister for Transport, Vijay Daryanani, who chaired the meeting welcomed the positive and objective comments and advisory observations tabled by the members of the panel, who have all welcomed the initiative.

Mr Daryanani said: “The Government continues with its venture to actively consult with as many members of our community as possible.”

“This project will be good for Gibraltar as we promote more sustainable forms of transport and healthier lifestyles.”

“We are set as a Government to pursue these environmental initiatives as part of a greener and healthier Gibraltar that will benefit our future generations.”