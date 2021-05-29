Travel soars with passenger rates tripling and hotel bookings ‘unprecedented’
The Gibraltar International Airport has seen a large influx in the number of passengers travelling from the UK to the Rock since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with seven flights scheduled for Friday alone. The new inaugural Eastern Airways flight arrived from Birmingham yesterday, but the airport welcomed passengers from other airports such as...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here