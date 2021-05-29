Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 29th May, 2021

Travel soars with passenger rates tripling and hotel bookings ‘unprecedented’

Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Priya Gulraj
29th May 2021

The Gibraltar International Airport has seen a large influx in the number of passengers travelling from the UK to the Rock since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with seven flights scheduled for Friday alone. The new inaugural Eastern Airways flight arrived from Birmingham yesterday, but the airport welcomed passengers from other airports such as...

