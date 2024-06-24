Treaty agreement ‘closer than might be apparent’, Franco says after CM meeting
A UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc is “closer than it might sometimes appear”, Juan Franco, the Mayor of La Linea, said on Monday after a meeting with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. Mr Franco and Mr Picardo were marking eight years since the Brexit referendum and offered some candid reflections on the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here