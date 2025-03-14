Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Mar, 2025

Treaty talks ‘haven’t stalled, we’re very close’ to deal - Albares

Spain's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, pictured [right] in Brussels in May 2024 after a high-level summit on Gibraltar's post-Brexit relations with the EU.

By Chronicle Staff
14th March 2025

Negotiators for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the bloc are “very close to reaching an agreement”, Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, said on Thursday night, dismissing any suggestion that the talks had “stalled”.

Mr Albares was asked about the negotiation during a wide-ranging interview on Cadena Ser’s Hora 25 late night current affairs programme.

He was asked for an update on the talks and it was put to him that the negotiation seemed to have run out of steam.

“It is not stalled at all,” Mr Albares replied.

“At this moment, we are engaged in very important negotiation rounds, and we are very close to reaching an agreement.”

“There are some very practical, operational aspects concerning the free movement of goods and people, but I hope it will be as soon as possible.”

“What gives me hope is that all those of us who need to agree on this deal want to reach it, and we are proving it.”

“Without a doubt, the Government of Spain wants this agreement.”

Mr Albares has used similar upbeat language about the treaty negotiation on several occasions in recent weeks, as has Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

Late February, during an interview on TVE’s late-night current affairs programme La Noche, the Chief Minister said he remained “very optimistic” of an agreement.

“I believe that what we are doing is trying to work together across all negotiating teams.”

“The British and Gibraltarian team and the European team, which also includes the Spanish Government as an essential part, are defending the position we have all upheld from the beginning.”

“That is, it is possible to reach an agreement and, if we work in good faith, as we have done, giving it all to try to reach a deal, we will achieve it because none of us can imagine not reaching an agreement.”

“And given the international situation…seeking an agreement is more important than clinging to history and simply repeating old phrases.”

Mr Picardo said the remaining work being done by negotiators was of a “very, very technical”.

None of the negotiators have offered any details on the specifics of what they are discussing, insisting it is important not to negotiate in public to protect the integrity of the talks.

At its core, the treaty aims to guarantee frontier fluidity that is vital to communities on either side of the border.

