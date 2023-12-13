Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 13th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Treaty talks resume in London today

By Brian Reyes
13th December 2023

Negotiators from the UK – with Gibraltar - and the European Union will reconvene in London today for the 14th formal round of talks on a treaty for the Rock’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc. Negotiators met formally in January and April this year but the process was put on hold after Spanish Prime Minister...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

GHA confirms death from Legionnaire’s disease

Tue 12th Dec, 2023

Features

Miss Gibraltar 2024 contestants select their numbers

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Brexit

Albares says ‘absurd’ to exclude airport from UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Local News

In run-up to Christmas, Father Charlie, businesses and volunteers pull together for those in need

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Brexit

UK ready to explore ‘practical and technical’ options to allow EU flights from Gibraltar

Wed 6th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
#ChaiWithPriya: On the other side of a hack

13th December 2023

Opinion & Analysis
#Chasing Nelson: Un Juego De Mebli

12th December 2023

Features
I believe in unicorns

12th December 2023

Local News
Govt pressed again over UN Disabilities Convention

10th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023