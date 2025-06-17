Treaty will offer new opportunities for Gib, but also a need to adapt
On Wednesday last week, as the Cabinet gathered in No.6 Convent Place for an early-morning meeting attended by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Europe Minister Stephen Doughty, there was finally clear light at the end of the treaty negotiating tunnel. The political agreement had yet to be sealed in Brussels later that day and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here