Tue 17th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Treaty will offer new opportunities for Gib, but also a need to adapt

The Cabinet meeting in No6 Convent Place last Wednesday. Photo via Gibraltar Government

By Brian Reyes
17th June 2025

On Wednesday last week, as the Cabinet gathered in No.6 Convent Place for an early-morning meeting attended by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Europe Minister Stephen Doughty, there was finally clear light at the end of the treaty negotiating tunnel. The political agreement had yet to be sealed in Brussels later that day and...

