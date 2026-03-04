Treaty will turn Gib uni ‘from territorial niche to strategic bridge’ 

The UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar has the potential to transform the University of Gibraltar “from a territorial niche into a strategic bridge”, with benefits measured not only in tuition income but in the institution’s ability to compete globally “for the first time”, the Minister for Housing and the University, Pat Orfila, told Parliament.

Ms Orfila said the treaty would reduce “administrative friction” and give the university a clearer competitive edge in attracting international students.

She said the arrangements would offer advantages linked to Schengen residency, advanced student residency permits and operational improvements, allowing Gibraltar to market a model “unavailable elsewhere”, namely UK-accredited degrees delivered in a Mediterranean setting.

Ms Orfila argued that, with frictionless mobility across the EEA for third-country nationals, Gibraltar could become more attractive than universities in the mainland UK, which she said remained outside the Schengen zone.

She highlighted practical recruitment benefits, including extended application windows and fewer lost applicants.

Ms Orfila said the treaty would reduce an “eight-week visa wait” and remove transit visa hurdles, allowing the university to “do away with the visa bottleneck” and increase the number of students able to accept offers and enrol.

She added that the treaty would also support academic activity by improving the ease of fieldwork, placements and internships, and by helping research attract students into what she described as the European research “grid”.

Turning to housing, Ms Orfila said policy did not exist in isolation and would be shaped by economic confidence, labour mobility, demographic pressures and investment.

She said any change to border fluidity, employment patterns or confidence would have consequences for demand on Government housing.

In that context, she argued the treaty would help sustain the labour market and protect public revenues, supporting the Government’s ability to invest in new housing projects and maintain existing estates.

Without that stability, she warned, economic contraction would limit the capacity to fund developments or upkeep.

Ms Orfila said the treaty would safeguard Government housing by allowing stricter residency criteria, tighter allocation rules and firmer enforcement, so that public housing remained available for long-term residents.

She stressed the importance of protecting limited housing resources for Gibraltarians and long-term residents, linking this directly to identity and the principle that access to the waiting list “will not be an easy task anymore”.