Bishop Charles Azzopardi greets children during Corpus Christi observance

The annual Corpus Christi Celebrations were held on Thursday evening at the John Mackintosh Square, and the Holy Mass was followed by the procession to the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned.

Eucharistic Ministers distributed the Holy Communion together with the concelebrating Priests.

Bishop of Gibraltar Charles Azzopardi took part in the procession and greeted the children. This was his first Corpus Christi since being ordained Bishop.

After the procession along Main Street to the Cathedral of St. Mary the Crowned. On arrival at the Cathedral, children welcomed the Blessed Sacrament outside where Benediction was given especially to them.

The banner that hung off City Hall was created many years ago by local artist Leni Mifsud and had not been seen in over 30 years when it was last on display in Casemates during a Corpus Christi procession.