Trees to be relocated from old Westside School

Trees planted at the site of the former Westside School building will either be moved or replaced with “no net loss”, the Gibraltar Government said yesterday in a statement.

The government added all the trees have been assessed and a decision has been taken as to whether they can be transplanted elsewhere or will be replaced as part of the new development.

“The Department of Environment has been working over the past few months to ensure that the trees at the site of the former Westside School, which will be the site of Chatham Views housing, are either moved or replaced so that there is no net loss,” the government said.

Some 38 trees will be relocated and replanted at suitable identified locations around Gibraltar.

Six trees will be retained at their present location and nine trees that cannot be moved due to size or condition have been suitably replaced by new specimens in the development’s landscaping design.

Chatham Views landscaping plans will include 6 large trees, 47 medium sized trees and 889 shrubs.