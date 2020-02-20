Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Trees to be relocated from old Westside School

STOCK IMAGE. Pic: Pixabay/Couleur

By Chronicle Staff
20th February 2020

Trees planted at the site of the former Westside School building will either be moved or replaced with “no net loss”, the Gibraltar Government said yesterday in a statement.
The government added all the trees have been assessed and a decision has been taken as to whether they can be transplanted elsewhere or will be replaced as part of the new development.
“The Department of Environment has been working over the past few months to ensure that the trees at the site of the former Westside School, which will be the site of Chatham Views housing, are either moved or replaced so that there is no net loss,” the government said.
Some 38 trees will be relocated and replanted at suitable identified locations around Gibraltar.
Six trees will be retained at their present location and nine trees that cannot be moved due to size or condition have been suitably replaced by new specimens in the development’s landscaping design.
Chatham Views landscaping plans will include 6 large trees, 47 medium sized trees and 889 shrubs.

Most Read

Local News

GHA bullying case comes before Supreme Court

Wed 19th Feb, 2020

Local News

Lishman pleads guilty to manslaughter as Crown drops murder retrial

Wed 19th Feb, 2020

Local News

Seven tested for coronavirus in Gibraltar as precautions are stepped up

Thu 13th Feb, 2020

Local News

Ruth Parasol, billionaire entrepreneur, looks back on 16 years on the Rock

Sat 15th Feb, 2020

Local News

£10,000 fine for importing RHIB

Wed 19th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar scoops four awards in Startup Grind Global Conference

20th February 2020

Local News
Gibraltar House in Brussels to ‘play vital role going forward’

20th February 2020

Local News
Govt hosts reception for Gibraltarian professionals working in London

20th February 2020

Local News
Fernando Morán dies at 96

20th February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020