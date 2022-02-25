Trekkers retrace 1811 march to break siege of Cadiz
A group of five men will set off early on Monday morning to complete ‘The Barrosa March’, a journey of over 160km from Getares to Barrosa, following in the footsteps of soldiers who marched to break the siege of Cadiz in 1811 during the Spanish War of Independence. The men, led by locally-based Peter Jackson...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here