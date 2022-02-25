Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Trekkers retrace 1811 march to break siege of Cadiz

Peter Jackson, from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, who will lead the trek following in the footsteps of soldiers who marched to battle in 1811. Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
25th February 2022

A group of five men will set off early on Monday morning to complete ‘The Barrosa March’, a journey of over 160km from Getares to Barrosa, following in the footsteps of soldiers who marched to break the siege of Cadiz in 1811 during the Spanish War of Independence. The men, led by locally-based Peter Jackson...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

As Russia invades Ukraine, a phone rings in Gibraltar

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Local News

New property register launched today, with obligations on all residents

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron takes ownership of HMS Cutlass

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Local News

Gib skydiver embraces freefall challenge at age 80

Wed 23rd Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Laurie Acris: Never missing the beat

25th February 2022

Sports
Futsal play-offs start this week to decide who plays in Europe

25th February 2022

Sports
UEFA moves Champions League final to France in response to Ukraine Crisis

25th February 2022

Features
After 50 years, historic barrel gun to be reassembled

24th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022