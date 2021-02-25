Tribunal ‘did not properly explore’ defence to GHA bullying claims, Supreme Court told
An employment tribunal that heard a high-profile case against the Gibraltar Health Authority did not properly explore claims that bullying allegations against the then Medical Director, Dr Daniel Cassaglia, had been “concocted” against the backdrop of resistance to changes he was working to implement in the organisation, the Supreme Court was told on Wednesday. The...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here