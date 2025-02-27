Tristan Marshall announced as Adjudicator for 68th Gibraltar International Drama Festival

Tristan Marshall, a distinguished theatre director and historian, has been announced as the adjudicator for the 68th Gibraltar International Drama Festival, with tickets now available for purchase.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, announced Mr Marshall as the adjudicator.

Hailing from a theatre family, he spent his youth visiting festivals around the UK and Ireland. He began his acting career at the Questors Theatre in London in 2003, playing a number of lead roles, including Lord Byron in Brenton’s Bloody Poetry, Subtle in Jonson’s The Alchemist, Horner in Wycherley’s The Country Wife – which toured at the Minack Theatre – and has most recently performed Soleimanpour’s White Rabbit Red Rabbit.

He directed his first production at the Questors in 2012, going on to direct Webster’s The Duchess of Malfi and Kirkwood’s NSFW before becoming Artistic Director in 2014. He set up the theatre’s annual Overnight Plays event in 2012 and continues to run it every year. He’s undergone directing training at Shakespeare’s Globe, acting training with the RSC and has lectured at both the Globe and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

He was awarded his doctorate in Jacobean theatre history from the University of Cambridge where he is now a Senior Member in English at Robinson College. In 2020 he was made a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society for his contribution to the study of early modern theatre.

“He’s delighted to be making his first trip to Gibraltar and is very much looking forward to seeing an excitingly eclectic range of plays during the competition,” said a statement from the Government.

Tickets for the festival are on sale via www.buytickets.gi and are priced as each session £10.00, Gala Night £15, season ticket £50 and student season ticket £25.

For any queries, contact the Events Department via email info@culture.gi or on Tel. 20067236.