Mon 6th Apr, 2020

Trusted Novus Bank steps forward as Jyske sale is cleared

By Chronicle Staff
6th April 2020

The sale of Jyske Bank has been completed and as from yesterday, it will now operate under its new name of Trusted Novus Bank, or TNBank for short, while retaining almost 100 employees.

After obtaining regulatory approval at the end of last week, Jyske Bank A/S ceased to be the owners of Jyske Bank (Gibraltar) Limited.

A spokesman for the bank said in a statement “Trusted Novus Bank will continue as a bank out of the ordinary with its important role in the Gibraltar community for private and corporate clients and its quality service to international private banking clients.”

“The bank will strive to be the best working place in Gibraltar for the almost 100 colleagues who will remain employed.”

“Its strong capital position remains unchanged under the new ownership.”

During the handover period, the Jyske Bank Group will support Trusted Novus Bank by providing services to secure a “seamless transition period for clients”.

Chief executive officer, Christian Bjørløw, and managing director, Lars Aarup Jensen, will continue to lead Trusted Novus Bank under the new ownership.

Mr Bjørløw said: “It has been a challenging period, but we are very pleased that we have been able to complete on the transaction and continue providing banking services to our clients and jobs for our employees. We may have a new name, but we’re still the same.”

A new webpage www.trustednovusbank.gi is already up and running, and existing clients will receive more information within the next days.

