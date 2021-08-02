Tuition fees income triples as Uni of Gib edges towards self-sufficiency

Tuition fee income has almost tripled in the past two years to £1.3m, with the University of Gibraltar edging closer to self-sufficiency, the Minister for Education said.

The Minister, Dr John Cortes, told Parliament that the once fledging university launched in 2015 was now earning a large portion of its income.

This has meant income provided by the Gibraltar Government has significantly decreased from 86% in 2017 to an estimated 47% in 2021.

“This positive progress towards self-sufficiency is expected to continue, with the Government’s annual subvention being significantly reduced by one sixth in this budget to £1.25 million and the University’s continued efforts to increase its tuition fee income by providing an excellent product/service and use of targeted marketing,” Dr Cortes said.

He added that the number of students enrolled on core academic programmes has increased from 30 in 2018/19 to 134 in 2020/21.

Since September 2019, new academic programmes have been launched, including the Post

Graduate Certificate in Education (PGCE), the BSc Adult Nursing, the MA in Leadership and

Management, and the Masters of Business Administration (MBA).

The new BSc Maritime Science will commence in September 2021.

Last year, the University welcomed over 200 students during its autumn enrolment week at the start of the 2020/21 academic year.

“A significant increase once again on the previous year, reflecting the wider range of academic and professional programmes offered by the University as well as its attractiveness for those looking for UK-aligned standards and predominately face-to-face delivery,” Dr Cortes said.

“September 2020 also saw the University welcoming its largest number of international students since opening, from 10 countries as well as Gibraltar.”

