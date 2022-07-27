Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Tunnel fire: GFRS crews make progress in 'extremely hot and difficult conditions'

Photo via GFRS

By Chronicle Staff
27th July 2022

Firefighters faced “extremely hot and difficult conditions” on Wednesday as they made progress fighting a fire in a tunnel on the east side of the Rock.

The fire in Power’s Drive Tunnel, behind the old incinerator, started on Tuesday at around midday and has been burning since, with dangerous conditions and near-zero visibility hindering access for firefighters until Wednesday afternoon.

“Good progress has been made throughout the day and firefighters have successfully extinguished the fire in one section of the tunnel and are working to gain direct access to the next,” said Colin Ramirez, the Chief Fire Officer, who praised the “professionalism and tireless efforts” of his team.

“The GFRS crews have been working in immensely difficult conditions with no visibility and in temperatures of up to 120 Celsius.”

“The safety and wellbeing of our firefighters is the first priority, and the significant risk of collapse in the tunnel, coupled with the extreme heat conditions, have hampered progress.”

On Wednesday evening, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze had been extinguished in Vault 3, one of the affected chambers in the tunnel.

Firefighters were working to gain direct access to the next section, Vault 4, in which they believe the remaining fire is contained.

Smoke release has improved significantly through the afternoon and the GFRS said this was a positive sign that its efforts were bearing fruit.

It added that there was no current indication of any further spread of fire past Vault 4.

The GFRS said there had been a “major collapse” deeper in the tunnel but that there was no evidence it had damaged critical infrastructure within the tunnel related to the supply of water, electricity and telecommunications services.

Protecting that infrastructure, including AquaGib’s reverse osmosis plant, had been a top priority from the outset to avoid wider disruption.

As of Wednesday evening there was no risk to the plant itself and nothing to suggest any of its infrastructure had been damaged.

