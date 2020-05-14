Turicum Private Bank donates iPads for pupils

Turicum Private Bank has donated 25 iPads to the Department of Education to lend to children who may not have access to devices while learning from home during the Covid-19 crisis.

The iPads have been provided with a protective case and set up with the tools typically used to develop skills within a classroom environment enabling them to safely engage in home learning.

The devices can be supported and updated remotely so that they are kept up to date with the latest software.

The Department of Education said it is extremely grateful to Turicum Private Bank who made this donation possible via The Turicum Educational Trust.

Andreas Businger, CEO of Turicum Private Bank, said: “We are convinced that a solid education is of fundamental importance for a positive economic and social development of a society.”

“For this reason, Turicum Private Bank established the Turicum Educational Trust with the aim of providing financial support to projects with a local educational focus.”

“Due to the Coronavirus crisis, schools have had to close, which has created a new set of challenges for parents and their children.”

“We are pleased that these iPads will offer a wider access to digital learning so that students can pursue their focus on education whilst staying at home, and until they can return to their classrooms safely.”