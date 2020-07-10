Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Twelve years on, fresh appeal for help to find missing Chaima Slim

By Chronicle Staff
10th July 2020

On the 12th anniversary of the disappearance of Chaima Slim, the Royal Gibraltar Police has today restated its appeal to the public for any information regarding her whereabouts.

Chaima, who was 19 years of age at the time of her disappearance, was last seen at around midnight on Sunday July 10, 2008, as she walked across the frontier into Spain.

Any new potential lines of enquiry will be pursued and the Royal Gibraltar Police continues to carry out enquiries into her possible whereabouts and periodically reviews the investigation.

Chaima continues to be listed worldwide as a Missing Person on Interpol’s missing person database.

This means that the RGP will be alerted in the event of any information coming to light anywhere in the world in connection with her disappearance.

Unfortunately, no new information has been forthcoming during the past year and the RGP said it continues to appeal to the general public for any information regarding Chaima’s whereabouts.

Any person wishing to provide any information relating to her disappearance or whereabouts should contact the RGP Duty Officer at Police Headquarters, via Telephone No. (+350) 20072500 or through the reporting portal via our website www.police.gi

All information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

