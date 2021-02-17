Two Albanians jailed after using forged passports in bid to reach UK
Two Albanian nationals who illegally attempted to reach the UK via Gibraltar International Airport were jailed for six weeks and given a removal order yesterday at the Magistrates’ Court. Drilon Picari, 29, was arrested on February 13 along with a 15-year-old boy he was accompanying at Gibraltar International Airport after entering through the land frontier...
