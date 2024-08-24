Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 24th Aug, 2024

Two arrested for multiple alleged offences

By Chronicle Staff
24th August 2024

A routine RGP traffic stop uncovered a string of alleged offences involving drugs, imitation firearms and ammunition on Thursday.

RGP officers patrolling Queensway stopped a man who had outstanding warrants and subsequently arrested him on suspicion of being in possession of a Class B Drug.

He was taken to New Mole House and allegedly gave a positive reading for cocaine and cannabis. He was further arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

“Later that evening, following a search warrant at the man’s home, a number of items were seized by officers, including two imitation firearms, ammunition, various drugs and a large sword,” the RGP said in a statement.

“As a result, he was further arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Class C Drug, Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class C Drug, two counts of Possession of a Prohibited Import, Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug, Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class B Drug, Possession of Ammunition without a Certificate and two counts of Possession of Firearms without a Certificate.”

“At New Mole House Police Station, the man damaged police property and was further arrested on suspicion of Disorderly Conduct in a Police Station and Destroying or Damaging Property.”

“In relation to the same incident, a local woman, 38, was arrested for five outstanding warrants of arrest and on suspicion of two counts of Possession of a Prohibited Import, Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug, Possession of a Controlled Class C Drug, Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class B Drug, Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class C Drug and three counts of Possession of Ammunition without a Certificate.”

A young child was also taken into care following the incident and both the man and woman were further arrested on suspicion of Cruelty to Young Persons.

An investigation is ongoing, the RGP added.

