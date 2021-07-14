Two arrests after boat runs aground in Camp Bay

Police arrested two men for immigration offences after their boat drifted onto the rocky shoreline at Camp Bay on Tuesday night.

Officers were called at around 7pm on Tuesday by a member of the public who had seen the vessel running aground after losing power.

The two occupants had managed to climb out of the boat and were on the shore by the time police arrived at the scene.

They told officers they had arrived on the vessel and were carrying no identification documents on them.

The two men, aged, 23 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of being non-Gibraltarians found in Gibraltar without a valid permit or certificate.

Both claimed to be of Spanish nationality but born in Morocco, and neither required hospital attention.

The two men are currently at New Mole House Police Station.