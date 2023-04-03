Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Apr, 2023

Two Covid deaths last week as Govt launches spring booster campaign

Photo by Peter Byrne/PA.

By Chronicle Staff
3rd April 2023

Gibraltar last week recorded two new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total of deaths up to 113 since the start of the pandemic some three years ago.

The latest statistics published on Friday showed there were 42 new covid cases in Gibraltar, with 37 of those being residents and one visitor.

In addition, there were four people currently admitted into the Covid ward in hospital.

In ERS, however, there were zero Covid-19 cases, some weeks after 20 Mount Alvernia residents were infected with the virus.

A spokesman for the Gibraltar Government said the Covid-19 statistics will now be published on a monthly basis.

Looking ahead, the GHA is offering a spring Covid-19 vaccine booster after the Easter weekend from 1pm to 4pm at the Primary Care Centre.

The booster will be available to people aged over 75 years old, with a weakened immune system or living in residential care and nursing homes, a spokesman for the GHA said.

“The reason for offering the spring booster to only these groups is because the research shows that immunity starts to decrease after six months and there is an increased risk of being hospitalised as a result of the severe consequences of Covid-19,” the spokesman added.

“For people over 75 years old there is nearly a threefold increase in risk of hospitalisation after six months from their last booster.”

“People with a weakened immune system will be contacted by the GHA and invited to attend for their booster.”

Dr Helen Carter, Director of Public Health, said: “The GHA in conjunction with the Gibraltar Government is pleased to be in a position to offer a spring booster to a selected group of our population who may be at a continued greater risk of the consequences of severe disease.”

