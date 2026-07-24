Two female hopefuls for the future

As Team Gibraltar prepare to begin their respective competitions in the coming days, two names stand out among the list of 16 athletes representing the Rock.

Ella Rush, who recently changed her sporting allegiance from Great Britain to Gibraltar, will compete in the heptathlon, while Asia Kent, already well known for her achievements in the pool, will take to the Glasgow Aquatics Centre.

Both women are among the key names within the Gibraltar team, with hopes high for strong performances, even though their personal bests still leave them some way off the medal positions.

However, at 22 and 19 years of age respectively, the pair are examples not only of what Gibraltar hopes to achieve in Glasgow, but also of what it is building towards for the future.

On paper, Ella Rush is one of the outsiders in the women's heptathlon, but she is also one of the younger athletes in the field and has been improving steadily.

Her personal best of 5,797 points, set earlier this year at the Spec Towns Invitational in Georgia, places her as a mid-ranked athlete, outside the medal favourites.

With the likes of Kate O'Connor (Northern Ireland) having surpassed 6,700 points, while Jade O'Dowda (England), Niamh Emerson (England) and Tori West (Australia) have all recorded scores in excess of 6,000 points, Rush's personal best places her roughly in the lower half of the 16-athlete field, probably around 10th to 13th based on personal bests going into the competition.

While this may disappoint some, the heptathlon is one of the most unpredictable events in athletics, where a single performance in any one of the seven disciplines can dramatically alter the standings.

Rush's greatest strengths have generally been in the long jump, 100m hurdles and high jump. Yet it may be the events in which she still has the greatest room for improvement that prove the most significant. The throwing disciplines, particularly the javelin, could ultimately make the biggest difference to her overall score.

Rush has the potential to challenge for a top-10 finish. More importantly, while she is not considered a medal contender in Glasgow, her age and continued improvement mean these Commonwealth Games could prove an important stepping stone as she moves towards the years in which many heptathletes reach their peak.

It is also in Asia Kent that many of Gibraltar's hopes for the future lie.

Unlike some previous Gibraltar swimmers, whose primary objective at major championships was to gain experience, Kent arrives having developed within one of Britain's strongest university swimming programmes at Loughborough, training regularly alongside international-level swimmers.

She has established herself as one of Gibraltar's leading breaststroke swimmers, holding the national records in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke. She has continued to improve since her breakthrough at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, where she broke all three records.

The women's breaststroke events at the Commonwealth Games are exceptionally strong, featuring swimmers from Australia, England, Canada, South Africa and Scotland. That means Kent is unlikely to challenge for a place in the finals or the medals this year.

However, that is not the only measure of success. The teenager still has some way to go before reaching her peak, making Glasgow 2026 another opportunity to lower her personal bests and, in the process, perhaps establish yet more Gibraltar records.

The youngster continues to close the gap on those competing at the highest level. For Gibraltar, the expectation is not medals, but performances that would represent another significant step in what has already been one of the fastest rises by a Gibraltar swimmer in recent years.

While medals may still be some distance away for Gibraltar, one of the smallest teams competing and drawn from one of the smallest talent pools in the Commonwealth, simply being competitive rather than merely making up the numbers—particularly in the highly demanding sports of swimming and athletics—would represent another step in the right direction.

The fact that two of Gibraltar's athletes carrying some of the highest expectations are female further highlights the strides that Gibraltar sport is making on the international stage.

We wish ALL of the 16 strong Team Gibraltar the best of luck at the Glasgow 2026.