Two Financial Investigators join RGP

Two civilian Financial Investigators have joined the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit.

Sophia Lombard and Tony Ford are working with a team of specialised detective constables in the Economic Crime Unit (ECU) to investigate everything from international money laundering to large scale fraud.

The two experienced investigators will help with Gibraltar’s continued work in maintaining Gibraltar’s compliance with its Moneyval obligations.

Moneyval is an international monitoring body that evaluates whether a jurisdiction has effective systems in place to counter money laundering and terrorist financing.

Both investigators have decades of experience between them, with Sophia having worked as a chartered accountant for a local accountancy firm and Tony having worked for the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and The Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit.

The Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, Nigel Feetham, officially welcomed the two investigators to the RGP on Monday at the ECU’s offices.

He said: “I have said repeatedly that no one must put the reputation of Gibraltar at risk and that financial crime will not be tolerated.”

“Accordingly, there must be meaningful consequences for anyone that does.”

“We value Gibraltar’s standing on the global stage and we must take a firm stance against financial crime.”

“This reinforces the work we must continue to do in respect of the next Moneyval evaluation.”

“Sophia and Tony will be in great hands in the Royal Gibraltar Police.”

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said: “The unseen work that we are doing in the Economic Crime Unit is critical and the support of these two highly skilled and experienced financial investigators will strengthen our team considerably.”

“On behalf of the RGP, I’d like to welcome Sophia and Tony on-board.”