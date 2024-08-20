Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Two Financial Investigators join RGP

[Left to right] Detective Chief Inspector Mark Schembri, Tony Ford, Minister Feetham, Sophia Lombard, Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger and Detective Inspector Luis Miguel Garcia White.

By Chronicle Staff
20th August 2024

Two civilian Financial Investigators have joined the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit.

Sophia Lombard and Tony Ford are working with a team of specialised detective constables in the Economic Crime Unit (ECU) to investigate everything from international money laundering to large scale fraud.

The two experienced investigators will help with Gibraltar’s continued work in maintaining Gibraltar’s compliance with its Moneyval obligations.

Moneyval is an international monitoring body that evaluates whether a jurisdiction has effective systems in place to counter money laundering and terrorist financing.

Both investigators have decades of experience between them, with Sophia having worked as a chartered accountant for a local accountancy firm and Tony having worked for the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and The Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit.

The Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, Nigel Feetham, officially welcomed the two investigators to the RGP on Monday at the ECU’s offices.

He said: “I have said repeatedly that no one must put the reputation of Gibraltar at risk and that financial crime will not be tolerated.”

“Accordingly, there must be meaningful consequences for anyone that does.”

“We value Gibraltar’s standing on the global stage and we must take a firm stance against financial crime.”

“This reinforces the work we must continue to do in respect of the next Moneyval evaluation.”

“Sophia and Tony will be in great hands in the Royal Gibraltar Police.”

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said: “The unseen work that we are doing in the Economic Crime Unit is critical and the support of these two highly skilled and experienced financial investigators will strengthen our team considerably.”

“On behalf of the RGP, I’d like to welcome Sophia and Tony on-board.”

Most Read

Local News

Gib records hottest day of the year

Mon 19th Aug, 2024

Local News

Gib Squadron escorts two Spanish vessels from British waters during exercise

Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Local News

Road to the Lines project stalls over low profits and site access

Mon 19th Aug, 2024

Local News

Nicole Valverde has star-studded year

Mon 19th Aug, 2024

Local News

Interpol confirms Moroccan teenager’s Schengen visa was forged, court hears

Fri 16th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Oxford cadets in training exercise ‘Barbary Warrior’

20th August 2024

Local News
Gib Squadron escorts two Spanish vessels from British waters during exercise

20th August 2024

Local News
Violence against police ‘on the rise’, as 42 officers assaulted last year

20th August 2024

Local News
Disability ‘is everybody’s responsibility’, Santos says

20th August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024