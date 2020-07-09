Two Gibraltarians scoop prizes in Oxford University competitions
Amy Montegriffo and Elena Scialtiel have both scooped prizes in two separate University of Oxford writing competitions. The competitions held by The Oxford Research Centre in the Humanities [TORCH] saw Ms Montegriffo win the top prize in the over 18 category in Storytelling Competition. A month later Ms Scialtiel was one of two runner ups...
